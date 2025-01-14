Matt Wrack fails to win re-election as Fire Brigades Union general secretary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The leader of the union representing firefighters has failed to be re-elected after losing to his rival in a ballot of members.

Matt Wrack was seeking another term of office after two decades in the post of general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).

But he was beaten by the union’s vice-president Steve Wright, who will now become the new leader.

Mr Wrack is a prominent left winger, being involved in a number of disputes over pay, jobs and conditions and regularly speaking at rallies and meetings pressing the case for improved workers’ rights under the Labour Government.

He was recently the president of the TUC.

He polled 3,436 votes compared to 5,188 for Mr Wright.

The turnout in the election was 29%.

Announcing the ballot result, FBU assistant general secretary Ben Selby wished the winner the very best for the future and noted the “enormous contribution” made by Mr Wrack.

He added: “Elections can be divisive and this one certainly has been. I hope members and officials will now come together to deliver on our campaigns and for a fire service fit for the future.”

Mr Wrack was first elected general secretary in 2005 after holding a number of posts including regional organiser in London during the 2002/3 pay dispute involving the union.

He joined the London Fire Brigade as a firefighter in 1983.

Mr Wrack said he is proud to have led the FBU for two decades, noting there had been eight prime ministers over the period.

“We have fought back against attacks on the fire service and we have laid the ground for real progress,” he said.

“Much of the FBU’s work in that time is only now coming to fruition. For the first time in more than 20 years, we should soon see national standards in the fire service, and the FBU is able to play its role in advising ministers directly on fire service policy.

I leave the FBU with my head held high Matt Wrack

“Because of our campaigning, and that of other unions, we are also likely to see the biggest workers’ rights package in recent years, including the repeal of anti-union laws that sought to ban effective strike action in our sector.

“By mobilising and winning an overwhelming mandate for industrial action, the FBU has won a 16% pay rise over the past three years, with no strings attached. We have also had significant progress on maternity pay and the retaining fee for RDS firefighters.

“I am proud to have led the longest period of strike action in our union’s history, over pensions, in 2013-15. Our legal fight on pensions has won many millions for firefighters and £19 billion for workers across the public sector.

“The FBU has played a leading role in the fight for equality, in the face of some appalling behaviours and a systemic failure by fire service leadership. This work has meant having difficult conversations inside our union and must be continued.

“I leave the FBU with my head held high. Since the age of 16 I have been an active anti-racist, anti-fascist. I became a socialist as a teenager and I have been a trade unionist all my working life.

“My views and values have not changed and I will continue that fight.”

Since that first day I was entrusted as an FBU rep, I have dedicated myself to the betterment of our members, our profession, with firefighter safety one of my prime motivators, just as it is now Steve Wright

Mr Wright, who has served as a firefighter for more than 20 years, campaigned on improving transparency and accountability within the FBU, and ensuring the union is “committed to first-class representation” and “driven by members”.

The news comes less than a week after Mick Lynch announced he is retiring as general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.

Mr Wright joined the fire service in 2001 as a second-generation firefighter following in his father’s footsteps, initially starting with Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and then with Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service.

His son has recently become a third-generation firefighter.

In the election campaign he said: “Gaining over two decades of operational experience, combined with carrying out my various union roles since 2002, I believe has given me the necessary foundations and skills to have the honour and privilege to represent our members as their general secretary.

“I took my first union role as a branch rep during the 2002/03 pay campaign. Since that first day I was entrusted as an FBU rep, I have dedicated myself to the betterment of our members, our profession, with firefighter safety one of my prime motivators, just as it is now.”

He has held various local, regional and national roles within the FBU.