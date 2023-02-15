Jump to content

McDonald’s increases price of five menu items

The fast food chain said that increased food and energy costs mean it will introduce higher prices for the products from Wednesday.

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 15 February 2023 16:15
File photo dated 03/08/20 of a McDonald’s sign in Slough (Jonathan Brady/PA)
McDonald’s is raising the price of five popular menu items as it passes higher costs onto customers.

The fast food chain said that increased food and energy costs mean it will introduce higher prices for the products from Wednesday.

The company said that franchisees set their own pricing but that the following prices have now been set as guidance:

-Mayo Chicken, from 99p up to £1.19-Bacon Mayo Chicken, from £1.59 up to £1.79-Bacon double cheeseburger, from £2.49 up to £2.69-Triple cheeseburger, from £2.69 up to £2.89-Medium carbonated drink, from £1.39 up to £1.49

It comes after the hospitality chain hiked the price of cheeseburger last summer for the first time in 14 years.

A spokeswoman for McDonald’s said on Wednesday: “We are committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices.

“However, like many businesses, the impact of the increase in food and energy costs continues to affect our company and our franchisees.

“We carefully review and adjust pricing to offer great value and quality.

“At the same time, we continue to work hard on how we can provide our customers value where it matters most, with personalised offers and rewards through the MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme.”

The company added that it is has also launched a new Saver Meal pilot in the south east of England as it considers customers opinions on value.

