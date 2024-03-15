Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

McDonald’s restaurants unable to serve food amid reported IT outage

On Friday morning, customers in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Japan complained about issues trying to buy from the fast food giant.

Henry Saker-Clark
Friday 15 March 2024 09:04
McDonald’s has suffered has been impacted by an IT outage (Ian West/PA)
McDonald’s has suffered has been impacted by an IT outage (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

McDonald’s has suffered a reported IT system outage in some of its restaurants, which has left customers unable to order food.

On Friday morning, customers in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Japan complained about issues trying to buy from the fast food giant on social media.

In Japan, the company apologised to customers on social media and said they may need to “wait a while” for problems to be resolved.

The PA news agency has contacted McDonald’s for comment.

In the UK, a number of customers said on social media that their local restaurants were closed although they were able to make orders through the company’s app.

A McDonald’s Australia spokesman said it was “aware of a technology outage” currently impacting stores, according to the Daily Mail.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in