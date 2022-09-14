Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

McDonald’s to shut UK restaurants on day of Queen’s funeral

The fast-food giant, which has 1,300 sites across the UK, said it will reopen at 5pm.

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 14 September 2022 15:14
McDonald’s says it will stay closed on Monday until 5pm (Ian West/PA)
McDonald’s says it will stay closed on Monday until 5pm (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

McDonald’s has said it will shut its UK restaurants as a mark of respect during the day of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

The fast-food giant, which has 1,300 sites across the UK, said outlets will be allowed to reopen at 5pm.

In a statement on Twitter, McDonald’s said: “In honour of HM Queen Elizabeth II and to enable everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects, our restaurants across the UK will be closed from midnight until 5pm on Monday 19th September.”

Deliveries will also not be available until after 5pm, the company has said.

Recommended

Monday has been made a public bank holiday, and many high street retailers have also announced plans to shut for the day.

However, some hospitality firms have said they will continue to operate.

Pub group Stonegate said it will keep venues open on Monday and plans to show the Queen’s funeral on screens.

The Queen arrives at a McDonald’s restaurant in Cheshire in 1998 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Premier Inn owner Whitbread also confirmed it will keep its hotels and restaurants open as usual.

Downing Street has indicated that it is up to individual businesses on how to approach the bank holiday.

Recommended

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Wednesday that the day of the funeral will operate as “a standard bank holiday”.

“Obviously individual businesses will need to make the decisions about what’s right for them and discuss with their employees but there is obviously no one-size-fits-all approach.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in