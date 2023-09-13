Mick Lynch: rail ticket office closure consultation was ‘a sham’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The consultation into proposals for a widespread closure of railway station ticket offices in England was “a sham”, according to a union boss.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, said the process was designed to ensure the plans are implemented despite strong opposition.

More than 680,000 responses were submitted to the consultation, which ended on September 1.

Mr Lynch told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee: “We think the whole thing has been a sham designed to be rammed through while people were looking the other way.

“It all goes back to the Secretary of State (Mark Harper).

“The Secretary of State initiated these changes through the contracts he has with the TOCs (train operating companies).

“He directs everything they do these days, every letter that’s sent, he gets access to.

“Of course, if the watchdogs object (to the closures) on the limited basis they’re allowed to, the decision will end up with him as well.

“It’s a controlled show.

“The whole thing is designed so that they can force this through in a way that they want.”

Katie Pennick, campaigns and communications manager at charity Transport for All, said many people “have not had a fair opportunity” to comment on the proposals.

She told the hearing that many operators did not make consultation documents available in accessible formats such as braille or British Sign Language.

Ms Pennick said: “Any consultation, but especially one on proposals that will disproportionately impact disabled people, is rendered useless if it’s not accessible to the very people who will be impacted.”

She added: “I’m really disappointed to see the opaqueness of these consultation documents and the number of misleading statements there were in the documents, particularly around staffing.”

Mr Lynch described claims by operators that ticket office staff will be redeployed onto station concourses and platforms as “nonsense”.

He said: “They’re not taking them out of the ticket office to work on the platforms. They’re taking them out of the ticket office to make cuts, to cut the jobs out of the system.”

Mr Lynch added that staff “will not be there” at off-peak periods, and people travelling then “will be left to fend for themselves”.

Christopher Brooks, head of policy at charity Age UK, told the committee there is a “lack of understanding” about how difficult it is for people who are not internet users to buy tickets from machines at stations.

He said: “It is extremely difficult to expect someone to use a TVM (ticket vending machine) and be able to use the interface, however intuitive some tech savvy designer thinks it is.

“It is very, very difficult, probably impossible, for many, many people who are offline.

“Over a fifth of over-65s are not internet users so to expect people to go into the station and do that is an extremely tall order.”

He added: “There’s a significant number of people, millions of pensioners, who will find it very, very difficult if we go down a more automated route.

“It will obviously have the impact that it will put some people off travelling altogether.”