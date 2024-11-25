Microsoft outage hits Teams and Outlook users

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Microsoft has said it is working to fix an issue which has left some users unable to access emails and its Teams collaboration app.

Users began reporting issues as the working week began on Monday, with many reporting problems with Microsoft’s Office 365 suite, the firm’s collection of apps for personal and business users.

Many reported issues sending messages, as well as loading attachments on emails or saving drafts.

Microsoft said in a post to X, formerly Twitter, shortly after, that it was aware of an issue “impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar” and was investigating.

The technology giant has since said that it has identified what it believes is the issue and has now “started to deploy a fix”, which the firm said was “currently progressing through the affected environment”.

It said it was also carrying out some “manual restarts” on machines that are in an “unhealthy state” as part of the recovery process.

By 2pm on Monday Microsoft’s own service status website said all systems were running normally again, although the company has not yet commented further on the status of the fix.