Microsoft outage still causing ‘lingering issues’ with email
The US firm has largely fixed an issue which sparked an outage for many users on Monday, but has confirmed it is still working to complete the update.
Some Microsoft users are still having issues with accessing parts of the firm’s Outlook email services, 24 hours after a fault first occurred.
Overnight, the technology giant said that while “most users and core services” had “recovered” following an outage on Monday morning, it was still working to fix problems with Outlook on the web.
In its most recent post to X on the incident, the official Microsoft 365 status account said: “We’re still addressing lingering issues with Outlook on the web affecting some users and investigating mail queuing delays causing longer delivery times.”
The company’s own service health status website also confirmed issues were ongoing, warning that users may not be able to access Outlook via the web and that sending and receiving emails may be slightly delayed.
“We’re investigating some mail queuing delays that is resulting in mail taking longer than expected to be delivered,” the company said on its website.
“Due to the impact of this incident, we will enter a period of extended monitoring prior to declaring this issue resolved.”
On Monday, users around the world reported issues with Microsoft 365, the suite of productivity and collaboration apps for individuals and businesses, with issues mostly widely reported with Outlook and work-based chat app, Teams.