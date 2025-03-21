Miliband ‘very confident’ hundreds of thousands of green jobs will be created

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ed Miliband has said he is “very confident” the Government will create “hundreds of thousands” of jobs with its green plans, but did not put a figure on how close it is to Labour’s manifesto target of 650,000.

The Energy Secretary said net zero represents “the growth opportunity of the 21st century”, and that the sector grew at a faster rate than the economy as a whole last year.

It comes as Mr Miliband announced the first major project for the publicly-owned Great British Energy.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday morning, he was asked about 650,000 new jobs pledged in the manifesto.

He told the programme: “We’re confident we’re going to provide hundreds of thousands of jobs as a result of our drive to net zero.

“This is the growth opportunity of the 21st century. Turn your back on net zero and you turn your back on business investment, good jobs, innovation for the future, and Britain leading in the key industrial areas of the future.”

Pushed again on the figures, former Labour leader Mr Miliband said: “I’m very confident that we will create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the green economy.” He also said he is “confident” the Government will meet its pledges.

Labour’s election manifesto last year said: “Our plan will create 650,000 jobs across the country by 2030.”

Mr Miliband was speaking to broadcasters as the Government detailed the first GB Energy project.

A £200 million investment from the clean-energy company’s Government-funded budget will provide solar panels for the roofs of hundreds of schools and hospitals.

The investment also includes funding for councils and community groups to build local clean power projects, such as community-owned onshore wind, rooftop solar and hydropower in rivers.

Mr Miliband told ITV’s Good Morning Britain there are “many schools and hospitals facing sky-high energy bills as a result of our dependence on fossil fuels”.

He said: “This will cut bills for schools, 200 schools, 200 hospitals, a 300% increase in the coverage of solar panels in terms of the NHS in terms of hospitals.”

He said the average reduction in a bill would be “£25,000 for a school” and “£45,000 for a hospital”.