Millions of Britons earning average £146 a month on second-hand platforms

Millions of Britons are earning an average of £146 a month by selling items on second-hand platforms, a study suggests.

An estimated 23.8 million people are now using online second-hand platforms to earn an average £,1752 a year – enough to offset the average energy bill, the survey for Virgin Media O2 Business and Depop found.

Some 22% of consumers have increased their use of second-hand shopping apps in the past three months, the poll found.

Clothing is the most popular second-hand purchase, bought by 68% of consumers who use the platforms, followed by books and media (33%) and electronics (27%).

More than a third of consumers (35%) have sold belongings online in the past three months, rising to more than half (54%) of 18 to 24-year-olds.

Ross Pearson, head of small enterprise at Virgin Media O2 Business, said: “Online second-hand marketplaces have powered a new generation of entrepreneurs. Not only are they then able to make an income, they’re also sustainably giving products a second lease of life.

“At Virgin Media O2 Business, we are proud to be able to support not only businesses that have physical stores, but also at-home-entrepreneurs.”

Steve Dool, director of brand and marketing at Depop, said: “With over 180,000 new listings a day, there’s no shortage of unique and trending pieces to discover on Depop across a broad range of second-hand styles.

“Depop is for anyone and everyone who is open to exploring their personal style, no matter what initially brings them to the platform. We’re excited to be able to offer our community of sellers and buyers more value for money and incredible inventory, whilst also helping to keep clothes that already exist in circulation for longer.”

Strand Partners surveyed 2,000 UK adults and 2,000 UK business leaders between October 4-14.