Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mini-budget damaged UK’s reputation, says Bank governor Bailey

Andrew Bailey said it will take longer to fix the UK’s reputation than the impact the mini-budget had on the gilt market.

August Graham
Wednesday 16 November 2022 16:36
Andrew Bailey was speaking in front of the Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday (House of Commons/PA)
Andrew Bailey was speaking in front of the Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday (House of Commons/PA)
(PA Wire)

Former prime minister Liz Truss’s mini-budget damaged the UK’s reputation abroad, the governor of the Bank of England has told MPs.

Andrew Bailey said people he had met in the US during the fallout from the announcement in September expressed disbelief at the steps that the Government had taken.

“We have damaged our reputation internationally because of what happened,” he said while speaking to the Treasury Select Committee.

“I was in Washington… at the IMF (International Monetary Fund) annual meetings, which is one of the biggest events of the year internationally.

People were saying ‘we didn’t think the UK would do this’.

Recommended

“It will take longer to rebuild that reputation than it will be to correct the gilt curve, so we have to tread carefully.”

He said that the reputation “has taken a knock”.

Ms Truss became the shortest-serving prime minister in British history and Kwasi Kwarteng one of the shortest-serving chancellors amid the fallout following the mini-budget.

It led to a massive run on the pound, pushing the currency to its lowest point against the US dollar in history, while the cost of government borrowing soared.

Ben Broadbent, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which sets interest rates, said a lot of the major impacts of the mini-budget on exchange rates have dissipated.

He added: “Markets will always pay attention to policymakers, the events at the end of September are a pretty stark illustration of that. But as far as we can tell, as things stand most of it is gone.”

The UK is now facing a potential eight-quarter recession, according to Bank forecasts released earlier this month – the longest consecutive period of decline since reliable records began a century ago.

The last two or three quarters of that projected decline in GDP are pretty small, so it wouldn’t take much of a tilt to shave a couple of quarters off the projected length of the recession

Ben Broadbent, Monetary Policy Committee

Mr Broadbent said it would be easy for this recession to be shorter or longer than expected.

“The last two or three quarters of that projected decline in GDP (gross domestic product) are pretty small, so it wouldn’t take much of a tilt to shave a couple of quarters off the projected length of the recession,” he said.

“So, I would not stand squarely behind the length and say this will definitely happen, it could easily turn out to be a little bit shorter or a little bit longer.”

Quizzed on the impact of Brexit, fellow MPC member Dr Swati Dhingra said that real wages are lower in the UK because of the 2016 vote.

Dr Dhingra, who is also a professor at the London School of Economics, said: “It’s undeniable now that we’re seeing a much bigger slowdown in trade in the UK compared to the rest of the world.”

Recommended

She added: “The simple way of thinking about what Brexit has done to the economy is that in the period after the referendum there was the biggest depreciation that any of the world’s four major economies have seen overnight.

“That contributed to increasing prices and reduced wages – and I’m not talking simply through real wages, but also through nominal wages – we think that number is about 2.6% below the trend that real wages otherwise would have been on.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in