Minister calls on unions to give ‘neutral recommendation’ on rail strike offers

Transport Secretary Mark Harper told the Commons Transport Select Committee ‘I would still urge the unions to keep talking’.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 07 December 2022 10:05
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has urged rail unions to give ‘at least a neutral recommendation’ when putting offers aimed at resolving industrial disputes to their members (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has urged rail unions to give “at least a neutral recommendation” when putting offers aimed at resolving industrial disputes to their members.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will press ahead with strikes from next week after it recommended its members should reject the latest offer from Network Rail.

The Government will do what we can

Mark Harper, Transport Secretary

Mr Harper told the Commons Transport Select Committee: “I would still urge the unions to keep talking, put those deals to their members with at least a neutral recommendation, and call off the strikes before Christmas which are going to be so damaging to individuals and businesses across a whole range of sectors.

“The Government will do what we can to try and encourage both employers and unions to keep talking.”

Mr Harper told the committee that more than 60% of the Department for Transport’s spending on capital and revenue is on rail, despite train travel only making up 10% of journey miles.

He added: “I just think we have to get that into a better sense of balance. That’s what we’re trying to do with the unions.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said on Tuesday night “we’re hoping to go over to the Rail Delivery Group in the morning” for a further meeting aimed at resolving disputes with operators.

