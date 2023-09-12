Ministers made no concessions on social media encryption concerns, says Donelan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has denied ministers made any concessions on end-to-end encryption, amid a row with social media giants.

It comes as the Online Safety Bill returns to the Commons for its final stages, with MPs set to consider new amendments to the long-awaited legislation.

Earlier this month saw widespread reports that the Government had stepped back from an approach to encryption after critics said it would undermine users’ privacy online.

The Bill works in a way that strips out illegal content, forces social media companies to adhere to their own terms and conditions Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan

End-to-end encryption is a security measure that protects data and communications by scrambling them, meaning only the sender and recipient are able to read the data.

It is widely used to safeguard sensitive information, with Signal and fellow messaging service WhatsApp among its high-profile users.

But Ms Donelan insisted on Tuesday that nothing had changed in the Bill and that ministers were not watering down plans, with the Online Safety Bill containing a “safety net” that “may never have to be used”.

“There has been a lot of confusion over what this is all about,” she told the PA news agency.

When it comes to children, we're saying (the companies have) got to enforce – making sure that no illegal content is there and also that legal but harmful content is not there either for children Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan

Tech firms had said the provision would give the regulator the power to try to force the release of private messages on end-to-end encrypted communication services.

WhatsApp and other messaging services had warned they would look at pulling out of the UK rather than compromise people’s ability to communicate securely.

But a statement by digital minister Lord Parkinson in the Lords in September was seen by some as confirmation of the Government stepping back from a row with tech companies, with privacy campaigners claiming it as a partial victory.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The peer had told the Lords that regulator Ofcom would only issue a notice to companies “where technically feasible and where technology has been accredited as meeting minimum standards of accuracy in detecting only child sexual abuse and exploitation content”.

Ms Donelan denied that ministers had given ground.

“The Bill works in a way that strips out illegal content, forces social media companies to adhere to their own terms and conditions and also empowers adults. When it comes to children, we’re saying they’ve got to enforce – making sure that no illegal content is there and also that legal but harmful content is not there either for children,” she said.

“In terms of end-to-end encryption, when a platform about to encrypt or already has encrypted – if there were concerns then raised with the regulator that there was paedophilia or child abuse on there, then the regulator would have a conversation with that platform, see what mitigations they could put in place to adhere to the legislation.

“If none of that worked, we need a safety net built into this piece of legislation – and the safety net works by the regulator saying you now need to invest in technology that will allow you to maintain the privacy element of encryption, protect encryption, but also enable us to have access and find these criminals, these heinous individuals, these paedophiles, these stains on society.

“It may never have to be used. But we think it is important that we put that safety net in legislation.”

The Online Safety Bill could make it onto the statute books in a matter of weeks. On Tuesday, campaigners, sport stars and TV figures joined Ms Donelan in Downing Street to back the proposed legislation.

TV personality Georgia Harrison, whose ex-partner Stephen Bear was jailed earlier this year for posting intimate footage of her on his OnlyFans account, was among those joining the Culture Secretary in Number 10.

I knew it was going to happen. It is a movement and things do take time. Things are moving on, it is now 2023. And I am just so glad that everyone is on board with these and change is going to happen Former The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou

Others attending included Georgia Kousoulou, a former star of ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) and ex-England international footballer Fara Williams.

Ms Kousoulou told PA that waiting for the legislation had been frustrating, but that she was hopeful it would make a difference to online safety.

“I knew it was going to happen. It is a movement and things do take time. Things are moving on, it is now 2023. And I am just so glad that everyone is on board with these and change is going to happen,” she said.

Explaining why she had lent her backing to the Bill, Ms Kousoulou said: “I’ve been trolled really bad before, I’ve had to leave the country, turn my phone off.

“I joined this industry when I was 22, so kind of grown up in this industry on TV and it is getting worse.

“I am grateful I didn’t have all these social media platforms when I was a young teen.

We will see some things happening immediately. From day one, the regulator will work with social media companies and will actively monitor how they are starting to implement the piece of legislation Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan

“If words affect me at this age, can you imagine when I was 14, 15?

“It is our job to protect and do as much as we can.”

The Cabinet minister insisted that people could expect to see some changes happen “immediately” and that Ofcom had the resources it needed for its new regulatory role.

“We will see some things happening immediately. From day one, the regulator will work with social media companies and will actively monitor how they are starting to implement the piece of legislation,” she said.

She added that some companies “have started to change their behaviour in response to this Bill coming in”.

On Ofcom, she said: “They’ve already got the staff, they’ve got the expertise, they’ve got the experience to be able to deliver this Bill confidently.”