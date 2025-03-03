Ministers will set target to spend more defence money with small businesses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defence ministers will set a target for spending money with small businesses in a bid to boost their access to Armed Forces supply chains.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) will also launch a new “hub” for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to direct them towards defence contracts.

The push to involve small British businesses comes after the Prime Minister set out plans to boost defence spending to 2.5% of the UK’s economic output by 2027.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “The UK’s defence industry is a source of national pride. It supports hundreds of thousands of good jobs up and down the country and represents British manufacturing at its best.

“Increasing our investment in defence is not only bolstering our national security, it is an opportunity to put more money into working people’s pockets and boost economic growth.

“By helping smaller businesses to access this money, we’re making communities across the UK better off and opening up more opportunities to train for good, skilled, productive jobs.”

Some 12,000 SMEs could be supported by the plans, the MoD said.

Some 70% of defence spending is outside the wealthy south east of England and London but ministers say only a small amount of this went to SMEs last year, and plan to change this.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “This Government’s historic increase in defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by April 2027 will boost national security and make defence an engine for economic growth throughout the UK.

“For too long small businesses felt locked out of defence but we’ve listened and we’re acting. Today’s announcement will ensure that smaller firms benefit from increased defence spending, attracting new suppliers and fast-tracking the technologies of the future into the hands of our Armed Forces.

“This a new era for defence and we will ensure it plays the fullest part in our national economic growth.”