Molly-Mae Hague on Sunday Times Young Power List 2025 for business ventures

Reality TV star and businesswoman Molly-Mae Hague is among 30 inspiring young people who feature on The Sunday Times Young Power List 2025.

The influencer and former creative director of fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing rose to fame on dating show Love Island in 2019 and launched her own clothing brand in 2024.

Earlier in the year the 25-year-old starred in a Prime Video documentary that depicted the fallout from her high-profile break-up with boxer Tommy Fury.

The couple had announced their split in separate social media posts in August 2024, a month before Hague launched her womenswear line, Maebe.

Hague and Fury welcomed a child called Bambi in January 2023 and announced their engagement in July that year.

The Sunday Times list features young people, all 30 or under, who come from the worlds of business, entertainment, politics, sport, farming and food.

Singer-songwriter Maisie Peters, 24, who has supported the likes of Coldplay, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, is the only singer to feature on the list.

Among the other names are 27-year-old Bella Maclean, who stars in Sex Education and Rivals, and Saba Sams, a 28-year-old author known for her short story collection Send Nudes and debut novel Gunk.

Kaleb Cooper, a 26-year-old farmer and TV personality who features on Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm, is also on the list.

Among the entrepreneurs listed are 16-year-old Toby Brown, who secured one million dollars in Silicon Valley investment for his AI start-up Beem, and Fergal Mackie, 27, the inventor of a body-powered bionic hand that functions without the use of electronics.

Hannah Swerling, The Sunday Times commissioning editor, said: “This year’s Young Power List showcases the incredible talent, resilience, and vision of young people across the UK.

“Their stories are a testament to what can be achieved with passion and purpose, and they remind us that age is no barrier to making a meaningful impact.

“From entrepreneurs like Murvah Iqbal, who is revolutionising sustainable logistics with her courier company Hived, to Fergal Mackie, whose bionic hand invention is transforming the lives of amputees, each individual featured showcases the ingenuity and drive of young people, such as the creative vision of individuals like Bella Maclean, star of Disney+’s Rivals, and Maisie Peters, whose chart-topping music is resonating with audiences worldwide.”