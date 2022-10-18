Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Moneysupermarket sees revenue boosted as shoppers hunt for value

The group said its total revenue hit £102 million in the three months to September 30, up by a third compared with the same period last year.

Anna Wise
Tuesday 18 October 2022 11:06
Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com Group said its total revenue hit £102 million in the three months to September 30 (Tim Goode/ PA)
Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com Group said its total revenue hit £102 million in the three months to September 30 (Tim Goode/ PA)
(PA Wire)

Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com Group has revealed its revenues in the latest quarter surged by a third as customers flocked to find good deals on travel, loans and savings.

The group said its total revenue hit £102 million in the three months to September 30, up by a third compared with £76.4 million in the same period last year.

The platform saw particularly strong year-on-year growth for its travel deals, which quadrupled in the latest quarter.

However, the travel sector was impacted by the pandemic last year and the knock-on effect on people’s hesitancy to go on international holidays.

With the cost-of-living crisis and squeezed household budgets, consumers are desperately looking for ways to reduce their monthly bills

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor

Recommended

Travel revenue was therefore just half of its pre-pandemic levels, which the group said was a result of weaker consumer sentiment softening demand.

But Moneysupermarket saw its money deals surge, with shoppers particularly keen to lock down banking deals.

The platform offers price comparisons on banking products including current and savings accounts, ISAs and travel money, as well as mortgage products and loans – with Moneysupermarket taking a payment from the companies that list on the website.

The Bank of England hiked interest rates to 2.25% in September and mortgage rates have risen sharply in recent weeks, meaning consumers have had more of an incentive to shop around for better savings rates or cheaper mortgage deals.

The platform’s insurance arm brought in the biggest proportion of revenue in the latest quarter, hitting £45 million and growing a tenth on the previous year.

Moneysupermarket said its third-quarter performance was ahead of expectations, particularly in its money arm, and that it expects its full-year earnings to be towards the upper end of market guidance.

Peter Duffy, the group’s chief executive, said: “The cost-of-living crisis makes our purpose of helping households save money as important as ever.

Our strong brands are well equipped to support consumers at this critical time

Peter Duffy, Moneysupermarket.com Group

“There are early signs of improving trends in the insurance market, and in the money market more consumers are finding attractive products to switch to.

“Our strong brands are well equipped to support consumers at this critical time.”

Investment experts added that price comparison sites are well positioned to perform well during tough economic times when cost-conscious consumers are more likely to spend time searching for cheaper deals.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis and squeezed household budgets, consumers are desperately looking for ways to reduce their monthly bills.

“This plays into the hands of Moneysupermarket.com, which helps customers find cost savings on insurance, mortgages, and loans.

Recommended

“Mortgage rates in particular have soared in the aftermath of the mini-budget, prompting flexible-rate mortgage holders to quickly seek better deals.”

Shares in Moneysupermarket jumped by more than 7% on Tuesday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in