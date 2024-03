More than 500 households released from contracts that doubled ground rents

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another 500 households will be released from “problematic” leaseholds which saw the ground rent they paid double every ten to 15 years.

The competition watchdog said that the households, whose homes are owned by eight different companies, would see their ground rent returned to where it was when their homes were first sold.

It means that more than 21,000 households have been freed from what the Competition and Markets Authority called “problematic leasehold issues” since 2019.

We hope those affected by this update can breathe a little easier knowing they won’t have to struggle against this type of rising fee anymore George Lusty, Consumer Protection and Markets

The effort has included more than 30 companies.

Such onerous terms can trap people into houses that they find difficult to sell. If they fall behind on payments it even puts their right to keep their homes at risk.

The eight freehold companies which have changed the terms of the contracts bought them from major builders Countryside, Crest Nicholson, Miller Homes, Redrow, Taylor Wimpey and Vistry. They inherited the contracts signed by these companies.

George Lusty, interim executive director for Consumer Protection and Markets, said: “This is another great win for leaseholders.

“Over the past five years, we’ve achieved real and impactful change, with over 21,000 households freed from issues such as costly doubling ground rents.

“We hope those affected by this update can breathe a little easier knowing they won’t have to struggle against this type of rising fee anymore – particularly when many are already grappling with high costs elsewhere.”