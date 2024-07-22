More than half of parents fear they will not be able to afford a summer holiday

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

More than half of UK parents fear they will not be able to afford a holiday this summer, a survey suggests.

As schools break up for the summer, 51% of parents say a holiday is beyond their budget and 52% say they could not stretch to a short break or activities for their children, the poll for Action for Children found.

One in 12 (8%) – an estimated 700,000 families – said they had never been on a family holiday.

Meanwhile, more than a third of parents (36%) are concerned their child could experience an unhealthy holiday in terms of nutrition and physical health due to a lack of money, with this figure rising to nearly half (47%) of those on universal credit.

Despite falling inflation and signs of economic growth, a third of parents (32%) believe they will be financially worse off this summer compared to last year.

More than half (55%) are concerned they will not be able to spend as much time together as a family due to work commitments, and over a quarter (27%) say they plan to take time off work as unpaid leave or take time off sick to provide childcare.

A further 7% said they may have to quit their job to look after their children this summer.

With proper investment in public services and in the social safety net, more children will thrive and enjoy the summer holidays, and more parents will be able to take an important break from work Paul Carberry, Action for Children

Among those who said their finances were worse this year than last, 88% reported feeling guilty for not being able to afford to do things with their children over the summer.

A third of parents (32%) are concerned about providing three meals a day for their children over the summer break, and more than a quarter (26%) worry they will need to use a foodbank to feed their children while they are off school.

The proportion of parents on universal credit concerned about issues like debt, feeding their children and having a holiday away was, on average, 17 percentage points higher than those not on the benefit.

Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry said: “Every year, our frontline workers see the financial and emotional strain the summer holidays can have on families, particularly those on low-incomes.

“With more mouths to feed, clothes to wash and typically less in savings, families with children are especially vulnerable to financial shocks like the added costs of the summer holidays. Essential support like free school meals may not be available, leisure activity costs rise and parents have to juggle work and childcare.

“With the new Government, we have the opportunity to rethink how we support families through tough times. With proper investment in public services and in the social safety net, more children will thrive and enjoy the summer holidays, and more parents will be able to take an important break from work.”

Savanta surveyed 2,021 UK parents of children aged up to 18 between July 2-9.