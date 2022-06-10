More workers to vote on strikes in growing rail disputes

TSSA members at three train operators will be balloted in the coming weeks, adding to the threat of a summer of travel chaos.

Alan Jones
Friday 10 June 2022 09:16
General Secretary of the TSSA union, Gerry Docherty (centre) outside Wembley Park Station, as commuters faced a struggle to get to work today as the latest Tube strike hit the capital.
General Secretary of the TSSA union, Gerry Docherty (centre) outside Wembley Park Station, as commuters faced a struggle to get to work today as the latest Tube strike hit the capital.
(PA Archive)

More railway workers are to be balloted for strikes in growing disputes over pay and jobs, increasing the threat of a summer of travel chaos, it was announced on Friday.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said its members on CrossCountry, East Midlands Trains and West Midlands Trains will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch campaigns of industrial action over pay, conditions and job security.

The union announced on Thursday it will ballot its members at Avanti West Coast for strikes.

Travellers are already facing huge disruption on the railways and London Underground later this month, because of strikes by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef and Unite.

RMT strikes will cripple services from June 21 to 26, London Underground will be affected by an RMT and Unite strike on June 21, while Aslef members on Hull Trains, Greater Anglia and the Croydon Tramlink will stage a series of walkouts between June 23 and July 14.

Recommended

The newly announced TSSA ballots, among 570 workers, open on June 16 and close on July 7.

The union warned a Yes vote could allow for strike action to take place ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Rail workers are seeking basic fair treatment, not to be sacked from their jobs

Manuel Cortes, TSSA

TSSA is demanding a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies for 2022, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, and a pay increase which reflects the rising cost of living.

TSSA has 169 members in East Midlands Trains working across control, management, customer service, station and revenue protection roles, in stations including London St Pancras, Derby, Nottingham, Leicester, and Sheffield.

About 132 TSSA members work in CrossCountry based at stations including Edinburgh, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Bournemouth and Plymouth.

At West Midlands Trains, TSSA has 269 members working out of Birmingham commuter stations.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Our members at CrossCountry, East Midlands Trains and West Midlands Trains deserve a pay rise and job security.

“These companies need to face the concerns of their staff and tell their paymasters in government that widespread rail disruption is on the cards.

“Rail workers are seeking basic fair treatment, not to be sacked from their jobs, a fair pay rise in the face of a cost-of-living-crisis, and no race to the bottom on terms and conditions.

Recommended

“Unless these demands are met, we could be seeing a summer of discontent across our railways in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games which take place in Birmingham – the centre of many of these train operators’ services.

“We are preparing for all options, including co-ordinated strike action which would bring trains to a halt.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in