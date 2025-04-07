Mumsnet launches first branded products with Iceland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parenting site Mumsnet is launching its first branded products in the form of a range of ready meals to aid Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The five meals in the Little Explorers range have been created in partnership with supermarket Iceland.

They are made with “quality” ingredients and could all be created at home from scratch using cupboard ingredients, the parenting site and supermarket said.

They contain one of the recommended five-a-day portions of fruit and vegetables and have a low salt content, no added sugar, no emulsifiers, artificial ingredients or preservatives.

The 200g meals – a fish pie, cottage pie, spaghetti bolognese, mac & cheese and chicken tikka and rice – go on sale on April 8 for £2 each, with 5p from each sale donated to Alder Hey Children’s Charity to support the hospital.

Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation will then match the total raised up to the value of an additional £50,000.

Paul Dhaliwal, chief commercial officer at Iceland, said: “We’re delighted to be exclusively stocking the new Mumsnet range, and we’re pleased to share that a portion of the sales will be going directly to Alder Hey.

“The range is part of our ongoing commitment to providing healthy choices for time poor families at affordable prices.”

Mumsnet founder and chief executive Justine Roberts said: “Mumsnet’s mission is to make parents’ lives easier, and we’re really pleased to have partnered with Iceland to produce a range of kids’ ready meals that will do just that.

“We know from the thousands of conversations on-site that it can be difficult for busy parents to find the right balance between convenience and nutrition when feeding their kids.

“Our new range has been carefully created from healthy ingredients you’d find in your own kitchen, so even when you’re short on time you can still be confident, you’re making a healthy choice for your children – as well as serving up something that they’ll actually want to eat.”

Alder Hey Children’s Charity chief executive Fiona Ashcroft said: “We are thrilled to be part of this fantastic partnership with Mumsnet and Iceland, which not only provides families across the UK with simple, nutritious, and convenient meal options, but also helps to support the specialist care we provide for our young patients and their families.

“Every purchase will contribute directly to Alder Hey, funding life-saving equipment, pioneering research, and innovative projects that make a real difference to children’s healthcare.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Mumsnet and Iceland for their support, giving families peace of mind that they’re not just choosing a healthy meal, but also helping to support one of the UK’s leading children’s hospitals.”