Music group ATC says sales boosted by demand for live tours

A music group which works with artists from Jungle and Fontaines D.C. to Nick Cave said its sales doubled last year amid strong demand for live events.

London-based All Things Considered (ATC) Group, which manages artists and handles live bookings and merchandising, said it added a string of new artists to its roster last year.

Revenues for 2024 are set to have doubled to £50 million, from £24 million a year earlier, it reported.

The company manages artists such as Nick Cave, PJ Harvey and Faithless, and also manages the live tours for hundreds of artists like Jungle, Fontaines D.C. and The Lumineers.

ATC, which also has offices in Los Angeles and New York, said it has benefited from working with a growing cohort of musicians choosing to take control of their own rights.

It also flagged a year of growth for its live division as a result of strong touring activity and consumer demand for live events.

A good pipeline of events and festivals scheduled for 2025 is set to boost trading, it said.

Furthermore, ATC, which is currently listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange, London’s challenger stock market, said it is considering a potential move to the London Stock Exchange.

This is in response to the group’s growth, as well as shareholders’ requests to improve liquidity, it said.

The company said its adjusted operating earnings are expected to come in at £1.5 million, up from a £500,000 loss the previous year.