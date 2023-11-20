MusicMagpie in early stage of takeover talks with BT and private equity firm

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Refurbished electronics retailer musicMagpie has confirmed talks over a possible sale to telecoms group BT and the private equity owner of Footasylum and The Body Shop.

MusicMagpie said discussions with BT and Aurelius were at a “very early stage”.

The takeover talks come after musicMagpie saw its shares slump since a stock market flotation two-and-a-half years ago, which valued the group at more than £200 million.

Its shares are now worth less than £20 million, with the stock trading at 18.75p at market close on Friday, and the group understood to have recently called in consultants at Deloitte to review its options, including a sale.

BT and Aurelius now have until December 18 to make a firm offer or walk away.

News of the talks follow less than a week after Aurelius agreed a cut-price deal to buy cosmetics retailer The Body Shop from Brazil’s Natura & Co for up to £207 million.

Stockport-based musicMagpie has seen shares come under pressure since the pandemic, with trading hit earlier this year by postal strikes and poor consumer confidence.

Its US business, Decluttr, has also struggled to make headway in the American market.

Revenues across the group plunged 14% to £61.9 million from £71.3 million a year earlier, leaving widened pre-tax losses of £3.2 million in the six months to May 31 against previous half-year losses of £1 million.

The firm’s US sales tumbled from £18.4 million to £14.7 million in the first half.

The rise of streaming services have taken their toll on its traditional business buying and selling unwanted DVDs and disc media, while book sales remained in decline as expected, falling to £20.9 million from £25.3 million a year ago.

But musicMagpie said it was hoping for a second-half boost, given that peak trading is seen around Black Friday in November.

The group was launched in 2007 selling second-hand CDs and later expanding into DVDs, books and video games.

It now also recycles mobile phones and tech gadgets for resale.