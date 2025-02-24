National Grid sells US renewables arm in £1.4bn deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

National Grid has agreed to sell its US onshore renewables business to Brookfield Asset Management in a deal valuing the division at 1.74 billion US dollars (£1.37 billion).

The deal is expected to complete by the end of September.

The FTSE 100-listed energy infrastructure group, which runs much of Britain’s electricity grid, is selling off parts of its portfolio to help fund investment plans.

National Grid said: “This transaction is another important step in delivering National Grid’s previously communicated strategy to focus on networks and streamline our business, as announced in May 2024.”

The group said in December that it would invest £35 billion in its electricity-transmission business over the five years to March 2031 under aims to almost double the amount of energy that can be transported around the UK.

It comes as part of a wider spending plan to invest about £60 billion in networks before the end of the decade, with more than £30 billion of that going to England, Scotland and Wales.

As well as its move to offload National Grid Renewables in the US, the transmission giant is also selling its UK liquid natural gas asset, Grain LNG.

National Grid Renewables develops, constructs, owns and runs solar, onshore wind farms and battery storage assets in the US.