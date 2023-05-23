National Lottery firm Camelot posts sales rise as 382 new millionaires created

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

National Lottery operator Camelot has revealed a rise in sales over the past year, resulting in record returns to good causes directly from ticket sales.

Camelot UK revealed that sales grew by £99.6 million to £8.19 billion for the year to March 31.

It comes less than a year before Camelot is set to pass over its licence to run the lottery to Czech firm Allwyn.

Allwyn also acquired Camelot UK earlier this year, closing a bitter legal wrangle between the firms, although the two companies are continuing to operate separately.

On Tuesday, Camelot said its increase in sales meant that £1.8 billion was returned to good causes during the year, reflecting a £6.2 million increase year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery awarded £4.69 billion in prize money to players, creating 382 new millionaires. It said this included five EuroMillions jackpots which were scooped in the UK.

Camelot said a “strong performance from EuroMillions” over the year helped drive an increase in sales for draw-based games.

The firm highlighted that it faced “tough trading conditions”, but saw in-store sales improve over the last six months of the year as more people returned to the high street.

Camelot Co-CEOs Clare Swindell and Neil Brocklehurst said: “We’re delighted to have grown National Lottery sales year-on-year to their second highest on record, creating almost 400 millionaires in the process.

“And with £36 million being raised each week for good cause projects around the UK and returns from ticket sales rising to their best-ever level, it’s clear that The National Lottery is delivering for players and society in what are very challenging times.”

Robert Chvatal, CEO of Allwyn, said: “This past year’s performance demonstrates the core strengths of the National Lottery in consistently delivering for good causes, even in an environment where consumer spending is under pressure.

“We were delighted to integrate Camelot into the Allwyn group earlier this year, bringing their experience and know-how to Allwyn UK’s vision for the fourth licence.”