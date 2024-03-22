Jump to content

Bank apologises after customers hit by payment delays

Some customers said on social media that they had not received their wages

Anna Wise
Friday 22 March 2024 12:37
<p>Customers said they had no access to finances while their transfers were delayed</p>

Nationwide Building Society has apologised to customers after all payments in and out of accounts were delayed on Friday morning.

The building society said there was an issue impacting its Faster Payments system to and from other banks and building societies.

“The issue has now been fixed and queued payments are being processed,” a spokesman for Nationwide said.

“It may take a few hours before impacted payments are processed, so customers should not try to send the payment again.”

Some customers were complaining on X, formerly Twitter, that they were unable to pay their bills or they had not received their wages because of the issue in the morning.

Others said they had no access to finances while their transfers were delayed.

Direct debits and standing orders were working normally throughout the issues and customers could continue to use their cards online and in shops, withdraw money at cash machines and move money between Nationwide accounts.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused,” Nationwide added.

Customers are urged not to resend or duplicate payments because of the delays.

