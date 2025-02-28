NatWest sees Government overtaken as biggest shareholder after 16 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government is no longer the biggest shareholder in NatWest, marking a shift in the bank’s future more than 16 years after being bailed out by taxpayers.

NatWest said the Government’s shareholding fell below 6% on Friday.

It is understood that this puts its stake below that of investment group BlackRock, which according to data compiled by Bloomberg, has a 6.4% holding.

The banking group is expecting to return to private ownership by the middle of this year.

It received multibillion-pound bailouts funded by taxpayers during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, leaving the Government with an 84% stake in what was then known as Royal Bank of Scotland.

At the end of 2023, the shareholding was at 40%, but the Treasury has since been whittling down that stake as it accelerated efforts to return it to private hands.

Paul Thwaite, NatWest’s chief executive, has said it would be a “symbolic” moment and “means we can talk about the future of the bank… rather than having to talk about its past”.

NatWest made an operating pre-tax profit of £6.2 billion in 2024, and handed out about £467 million in bonuses across eligible staff during the year.

This was a quarter higher than the 2023 bonus pool, which the bank attributed to achieving a stronger financial performance.