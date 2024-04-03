Network Rail ramps up spending on protecting railway from climate change

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Network Rail has announced it is ramping up spending on protecting the railway from climate change and extreme weather.

The Government-owned company, responsible for Britain’s railway infrastructure, said it will invest around £2.8 billion over the next five years in relation to these issues.

This will fund measures such as making embarkments more resilient, recruiting nearly 400 additional drainage engineers, training hundreds of operational staff to better interpret weather forecasts, and installing CCTV at sites with a high risk of flooding.

We can never completely weatherproof our railway, but we can be better prepared Andrew Haines, Network Rail

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “Climate change is the biggest challenge our railway faces.

“The extreme weather of the past year, that has seen an unprecedented 14 named storms, has taken its toll on our railway – with experts predicting more of the same to come.

“We are responding to that challenge with a huge investment in making our railway more resilient and better-performing for rail users during such events.

“We can never completely weatherproof our railway, but we can be better prepared and mitigate the worst that Mother Nature throws at us – now and into the future – to keep passengers and services safe and moving.”

This spending is part of Network Rail’s £45.4 billion investment plan for the five years from April 1.

It will spend £19.3 billion on replacing old assets with new, as well as investing in other capital expenditure projects such as digital signalling.

Some £12.6 billion will be spent on maintenance, £5.3 billion on support functions such as timetabling and IT, £4.4 billion on operations such as signalling, and £1.8 billion will be put in a so-called risk fund to be used for unforeseen events.