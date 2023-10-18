Jump to content

New Heathrow boss pledges to make airport ‘even better’

Thomas Woldbye started in his role as chief executive on Wednesday.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 18 October 2023 08:20
Heathrow’s new boss has pledged to make the airport ‘even better for our customers and the British economy’ (Heathrow/PA)

Heathrow’s new boss has pledged to make the airport “even better for our customers and the British economy”.

Thomas Woldbye, who started in his role as chief executive on Wednesday, said it was “humbling” to lead the airport.

Mr Woldbye was previously the boss of Denmark’s Copenhagen airport.

I’m looking for how we can make Heathrow even better

Thomas Woldbye, Heathrow

He has replaced John Holland-Kaye, who was Heathrow’s chief executive for more than nine years.

Heathrow said in a statement Mr Woldbye is spending his first day in the job “meeting colleagues across the airport”.

He will oversee multibillion-pound plans to upgrade facilities over the next three years, including installing a new baggage system in Terminal 2 and 3D security scanners.

Mr Woldbye said: “The UK already has a hub airport that is the envy of much of the world.

“As I spend my first days getting to know the colleagues and team Heathrow partners who make it a success, I’m looking for how we can make Heathrow even better for our customers and the British economy.

“It’s humbling to have the opportunity to take on the challenge and I’m excited to get started.”

