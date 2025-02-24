New Look to close 26 stores as it enters liquidation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

About 350 jobs are expected to go across 26 stores as the Irish branch of fashion retailer New Look enters liquidation.

Impacted staff were notified after the High Court in Ireland approved the appointment of provisional liquidators last Thursday. New Look said further engagement is planned over the coming days.

The retailer is seeking to wind down its Irish operations following several years of “sustained losses and challenging market conditions”.

New Look employs a total of 347 people across its network in the Republic of Ireland.

The company, which entered the Irish market in 2003, said a 30-day staff consultation process will commence over the coming days.

open image in gallery New Look employs 347 people across its network in the Republic of Ireland ( PA Archive )

However, a collective redundancy process impacting all employees in the Republic of Ireland is envisaged.

The Irish Labour Party said urgent action to protect the workers is required from the company.

The party’s enterprise spokesman George Lawlor said: “New Look Retailers Ireland Ltd must recognise the human impact of this decision and immediately engage with workers in a meaningful and constructive manner.

“Workers must be given clarity on redundancy terms or redeployment options. They cannot be left in limbo.”

The company said it was focused on supporting its employees through the process.

It also said the appointment of liquidators was not taken lightly.

New Look branches facing closure Northside Shopping Centre (Dublin)

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre (Dublin)

Tallaght (Dublin)

Omni Park Shopping Centre (Dublin)

Blanchardstown (Dublin)

Jervis Street (Dublin)

Wilton Shopping Centre (Cork)

Ballincollig Shopping Centre (Cork)

Blackpool Shopping Centre (Cork)

Opera Lane (Cork)

Galway City

Gateway Retail Park (Galway)

Ashbourne

Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Arklow

Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow

Navan Shopping Centre

Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge

Clonmel

Limerick

Killarney

Wexford

Grand Parade, Mullingar

Castlebar, County Mayo

Dungarvan

The Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk

Letterkenny Retail Park

The company said its Irish operation has struggled for some years, impacted by a range of factors including “supply-chain and in-market costs, and squeezed consumer spending”.

It added: “New Look has undergone changes to adapt to this market – including marketing initiatives, store adaptations and price range trials – however, following a strategic review of the Irish business, New Look Group concluded it was no longer viable to continue trading in Ireland.”

The group says it will refocus investment on its UK business and its digital offering.

A New Look spokesperson said: “Due to the increasingly volatile trading conditions we needed to expedite our existing plans, which included conducting a review of our operations in the Republic of Ireland.

“Following this review, the group regrettably concluded it was no longer viable to continue trading here, so it has made the difficult but necessary decision to enter liquidation in this market.”

New Look stores were temporarily closed before reopening on Sunday for a clearance sale.

New Look collections will continue to be available through online retailers Asos and Very.