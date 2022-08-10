Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New O2 benefit will allow customers to switch phones whenever they want

O2 Switch Up will enable users to change handsets as often as they like and will be available to some at no extra cost.

Martyn Landi
Wednesday 10 August 2022 10:11
Mobile operator O2 is to allow some new and existing customers to swap their phone for a new one whenever they like during their contract at no extra cost (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mobile operator O2 is to allow some new and existing customers to swap their phone for a new one whenever they like during their contract at no extra cost (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Archive)

Mobile operator O2 is to allow some new and existing customers to swap their phone for a new one whenever they like during their contract at no extra cost.

From Thursday, the O2 Switch Up option will be automatically included with all the firm’s Plus Plans, or can be added to other custom plans as a Bolt On for £3.99 a month.

It will allow users to change their phone within their contract as many times as they like, O2 said, with no limits on how long customers need to have had their current handset or how long is left on their existing contract.

The company said the deal will allow users to enjoy the latest handsets without having to pay extra to do so.

The company confirmed that the new offering will not be available on Sim-only plans.

Recommended

Gareth Turpin, chief commercial officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re ripping up the rule book and giving our customers even more freedom and flexibility so that they’re in control.

“O2 Switch Up gives our customers the power to decide what phone they have and when they have it, all on their terms and with the peace of mind that their previous phone won’t go to waste.

“With a whole host of exciting new phones set to be released in the coming months, we can’t wait to see our customers start switching and getting the most from their new handsets.”

The mobile operator said traded-in handsets will be refurbished and resold as what it calls a “like new” device.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in