New plans for Liverpool waterfront regeneration submitted by developers

Plans to regenerate parts of Liverpool’s historic northern waterfront have been submitted by developers.

Central Docks, a 60-hectare industrial brownfield site spanning 2.3km of dockland north of the city centre, will be open to development by owners Peel Waters, under the plans submitted to Liverpool City Council on Monday.

It is the latest area to be focused on under the 30-year, £5 billion Liverpool Waters scheme, first approved more than a decade ago, which has seen development in other areas of the city’s docks.

Peel say the latest plan will help shape the future of the area’s dockland, creating new neighbourhoods to live, work and visit.

Liverpool City Council is also set to receive a £55 million investment boost from Homes England to accelerate the regeneration of Central Docks, the largest neighbourhood within Liverpool Waters and the city’s largest brownfield site.

Everton’s new stadium, nearing completion, with the Central Docks in the background, the site of planned new development by Peel Waters. (Peel Waters/PA)

The £55 million public funding announcement, which is subject to final approval from HM Treasury, comes just a week after Rachel Reeves MP referenced the Central Docks scheme in her first speech as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Plans for the site include the establishment of a public park and vital infrastructure to accommodate approximately 2,350 new homes.

Everton Football Club’s new 52,000 seat riverside stadium, currently being built, is just north of the new development site and is due for completion later this year.

Professor Michael Parkinson CBE, of the Heseltine Institute at the University of Liverpool, said: “Liverpool has had a fantastic – if not yet complete – renaissance in the past 20 years.

“In the past north Liverpool has not shared enough in the city’s progress and has been left behind.

“Liverpool Waters is a crucial part of the city which desperately needs continuing investment and regeneration delivered in a sustainable, high-quality way.

“Capitalising on the building of Everton’s new stadium, the changes in peoples’ working lives after Covid, and the involvement of the local community in the new plan, means the masterplan is now more attuned to what the city and north Liverpool will really need in future. Liverpool Waters should be a crucial part of the continuing Liverpool success story.”

The Liverpool Waters scheme was first approved more than a decade ago and will see a number of plans contribute to the £5 billion regeneration of the city’s docks (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Archive )

Chris Capes, development director for Liverpool Waters, said: “Our new vision for Liverpool Waters is both exciting and inspiring, and has been driven by the people of Liverpool and the demand for more green and sustainable places where people can enjoy a higher quality of life.

“Central Docks alone will deliver thousands of new homes, alongside commercial, retail, leisure and community infrastructure and public spaces over the next ten years.

“The new Liverpool Waters Masterplan has now been submitted to Liverpool City Council and we look forward to hearing the outcome in due course.”