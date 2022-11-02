Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next posts higher sales despite pressure on shoppers

The retailer reported that full-price sales were up 0.4% over the 13 weeks to October 29, compared with the same period last year.

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 02 November 2022 07:58
Fashion retailer Next said its latest sales figures were slightly ahead of expectations (Tim Goode/PA)
Fashion retailer Next said its latest sales figures were slightly ahead of expectations (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Archive)

Fashion giant Next has revealed that sales for the past quarter grew slightly ahead of expectations despite pressure on customer budgets.

The retailer reported that full-price sales were up 0.4% over the 13 weeks to October 29, compared with the same period last year.

It said this included a bounce from sales at the group’s UK and Ireland retail stores, which grew 3.1% over the quarter.

This offset a 1.9% dip in online sales, which failed to keep up with elevated levels boosted by the pandemic last year.

Full-price sales in the last five weeks have been up 1.4%, boosted by one particularly strong week at the end of September, when temperatures dropped and sales of heavier weight products improved

Next

Recommended

Next told investors it saw improved sales growth in September and October.

The company said: “Full-price sales in the last five weeks have been up 1.4%, boosted by one particularly strong week at the end of September, when temperatures dropped and sales of heavier weight products improved.”

It came after Next cut its guidance in September following weak sales in August as shoppers tightened their belts.

The business said in the previous update that it “seems inevitable” that growth in the clothing and homeware sector “will slow if not reverse” as inflation starts to bite for shoppers.

Prices across the retailer’s autumn and winter range have been increased by 8% as it passes on some of the impact of higher costs to customers.

On Wednesday, Next reaffirmed that it expects to hit its pre-tax profit target of £840 million for the current financial year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in