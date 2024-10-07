Jump to content
NHS workers in England vote to accept 5.5% pay award

Alan Jones
Monday 07 October 2024 17:20 BST
NHS workers in England, including ambulance crews, have voted to accept a government pay award (PA) (PA Archive)

Tens of thousands of NHS workers in England, including ambulance crews, have voted to accept the Government’s 5.5% pay award.

The GMB union said 60% of its members backed the increase in a ballot.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “GMB members working across the NHS and ambulance service in England have welcomed this first step towards restoring their pay to pre-austerity levels.

“The Pay Review Body recommendation was the first above-inflation pay rise for NHS workers in more than a decade.”

