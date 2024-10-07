NHS workers in England vote to accept 5.5% pay award

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Tens of thousands of NHS workers in England, including ambulance crews, have voted to accept the Government’s 5.5% pay award.

The GMB union said 60% of its members backed the increase in a ballot.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “GMB members working across the NHS and ambulance service in England have welcomed this first step towards restoring their pay to pre-austerity levels.

“The Pay Review Body recommendation was the first above-inflation pay rise for NHS workers in more than a decade.”