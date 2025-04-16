No end in sight for hiring market slump, says recruitment giant Hays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s biggest listed recruitment firm has said it expects the downturn in global hiring to persist into next year, as economic storm clouds gather across the UK and Europe.

London-listed Hays saw yet another slump in fees and has shed more than one-fifth of its consultants compared to the same period last year, as companies continued putting the brakes on hiring.

For the nine months ending March 31, fees were 9% down across the company and 13% in the UK and Ireland compared with the same period the year before.

Hays had 20% fewer consultants in the UK and Ireland than at the same point in 2024, as bosses said they were “not satisfied” with performance pre-Christmas and have tried to make their remaining employees work more efficiently.

Nonetheless, Hays admitted that amid “increasing macroeconomic uncertainty”, market conditions are set to remain “challenging” into its 2026 financial year.

Hays is among the biggest recruitment agencies in Europe, and its fortunes are closely tied to the market for office-based jobs in the UK, Germany, France and others.

It mainly hires for companies in the accountancy and technology sectors, among others.

But amid worsening economic conditions across much of Western Europe, and growing uncertainty from Donald Trump’s global trade war, firms are still holding off hiring.

Chief executive Dirk Hahn said across the group, consultant fee productivity – a key efficiency metric – grew 5% compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, he added that cost-cutting efforts are “progressing well”, including in the UK and Ireland.

Hays is looking to cut back office costs by £30 million a year by mid-2028 across the group.

“We are structurally improving Hays and I remain confident that we will benefit materially when markets recover,” he added.