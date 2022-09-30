Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

OBR ‘scrutiny’ valued say Truss and Kwarteng as forecast publication date given

The unusual meeting between Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng and the OBR came amid market turmoil following last week’s mini-budget.

Dominic McGrath
Friday 30 September 2022 12:26
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng met the OBR on Friday (PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng met the OBR on Friday (PA)
(PA Wire)

The Government will “work closely” with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in the coming weeks after a key meeting between the Prime Minister, Chancellor and officials from the independent spending watchdog.

The unusual meeting between Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng and the OBR, which appeared to last under 50 minutes, came amid market turmoil following last week’s mini-budget.

A Treasury read-out following the meeting said a highly-anticipated OBR forecast will be published on November 23, when the Chancellor is due to reveal his medium-term fiscal plan.

The confirmation suggests the Government plans to ignore calls from some Tory MPs to bring forward the OBR forecast’s publication in a bid to reassure markets.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor reaffirmed their commitment to the independent OBR and made clear that they value its scrutiny

Treasury

Recommended

Richard Hughes, Andy King and Professor David Miles CBE – all members of the OBR’s budget responsibility committee – arrived for the meeting at 11 Downing Street at 9.45am on Friday.

“They discussed the process for the upcoming economic and fiscal forecast, which will be published on November 23, and the economic and fiscal outlook,” according to the Treasury statement.

“They agreed, as is usual, to work closely together throughout the forecast process and beyond.

“The Prime Minister and Chancellor reaffirmed their commitment to the independent OBR and made clear that they value its scrutiny.”

In a statement published shortly after the meeting, the OBR said it will deliver an initial forecast – which “will, as always, be based on our independent judgment about economic and fiscal prospects and the impact of the Government’s policies” – to the Chancellor on October 7.

It said it will set out the full timetable up to November 23 next week.

Treasury and Downing Street sources earlier hit back at suggestions it was an emergency meeting, even as Tory MPs called for the Chancellor’s promised plan to be brought forward to further calm jittery markets.

Treasury minister Andrew Griffith had played down the significance of the meeting, telling Sky News: “It seems to me a very good idea that the Prime Minister and Chancellor are sitting down with the independent OBR. Just like the independent Bank of England, they have got a really important role to play.

“We all want the forecasts to be as quick as they can, but also as a former finance director I also know you want them to have the right level of detail.”

Recommended

The decision to hold a meeting was welcomed by Conservative MPs and senior party figures, including former chancellor George Osborne, who oversaw the creation of the independent spending watchdog in 2010.

Calling the decision to hold a meeting a “welcome move”, he said: “Turns out the credibility of the institution we created 12 years ago to bring honesty to the public finances is more enduring than that of its critics.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in