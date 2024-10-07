Ocado launches aisle stocked exclusively with female-founded brands

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Online grocer Ocado has launched a new “aisle” stocked exclusively with products from female-founded businesses.

The Buy Women Built aisle is thought to be the first of its kind offered by a major UK supermarket, and offers more than 1,000 products from 130 brands across food and drinks, health and beauty, home care and cleaning and children’s ranges.

The backstories of a number of founders will also be featured on the site, allowing customers to learn about the “people behind the products”, the retailer said.

I know how important it is to support female entrepreneurs, especially those who are just starting out, and create a space where female-led businesses can thrive Ocado Retail chief executive Hannah Gibson

Ocado said its online model provided a route to market for many emerging brands by offering a “foot in the door” and an opportunity to reaching a national customer base.

A survey for the grocer suggested 64% of consumers believed it was important to champion female-founded businesses to help inspire more women and create more opportunities, while 51% said they would buy more female-founded brands if they were clearly signposted.

Ocado Retail chief executive Hannah Gibson said: “I know how important it is to support female entrepreneurs, especially those who are just starting out, and create a space where female-led businesses can thrive.

“By collaborating with Buy Women Built, we’ve been able to curate an amazing selection of products from inspiring brands, and support a movement that helps nurture female entrepreneurship.”

Sahar Hashemi, founder of Buy Women Built, said: “The dedicated Buy Women Built aisle at Ocado represents a powerful step towards fostering a more inclusive and innovative marketplace.

“Every item in this aisle tells the story of a woman entrepreneur breaking barriers, and with each purchase we are not only helping to create a stronger economy but also inspiring the next generation of young girls to dream bigger.”

Consumers have the power to drive change simply by choosing brands that share their values, and through this collaboration, we're able to make that choice easier and more impactful Amelia Christie-Miller, Bold Bean Co founder

Amelia Christie-Miller, founder of Bold Bean Co, which is stocked in the aisle, said: “Being part of the Buy Women Built initiative with Ocado feels like a pivotal moment for Bold Bean Co.

“It’s not just about reaching a broader audience but about amplifying a movement that supports women-led businesses.

“Consumers have the power to drive change simply by choosing brands that share their values, and through this collaboration, we’re able to make that choice easier and more impactful.”