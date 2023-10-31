Odey Asset Management to shut down after allegations against founder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scandal-hit hedge fund Odey Asset Management is to close just months after a series of sexual assault and harassment allegations against its eponymous founder.

In a short statement on its website, the investment company said it has transferred all funds to new asset managers and is being wound down.

“Odey Asset Management, including Brook Asset Management and Odey Wealth, will be closing,” it said.

“Fund managers and funds have moved to new asset managers.”

The group added: “Staff remain to wind down the business and make sure investors are looked after.”

It comes just five months after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against the firm’s founder, Crispin Odey.

In June, the Financial Times published a series of allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct by Mr Odey, which he denies.

The newspaper – together with Tortoise Media – said it had spoken to 13 women who claimed they were abused or harassed by the 64-year-old fund manager.

He was ousted from the firm in June, shortly after the allegations, and the hedge fund has since been fighting for survival.

The group had around 4.4 billion US dollars (£3.6 billion) in assets under management before the crisis erupted, but the reputational damage saw customers rush to remove their money from the funds it manages, while a raft of banking groups also cut ties with the firm.

Odey Asset Management had hoped to rebrand to distance itself from the scandal, although it had already begun to offload some of its activities and staff to other asset managers in June, soon after the allegations were revealed.