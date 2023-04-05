Ofcom ‘concerned’ about Microsoft and Amazon domination of cloud market

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ofcom could call in the competition regulator after finding “concerns” in the cloud services market, a backbone of the online world which is dominated by two companies.

The telecoms regulator proposed on Wednesday that the Competition and Markets Authority open its own probe into the sector amid concerns customers find barriers in their way when trying to switch suppliers.

The cloud space is dominated by two players, Amazon and Microsoft, which together hold an approximate 60%-70% market share.

Ofcom said it was “particularly concerned” about the two companies’ practices because of their dominant position.

Millions of people and businesses have come to rely on cloud computing in recent years.

We’ve done a deep dive into the digital backbone of our economy and uncovered some concerning practices, including by some of the biggest tech firms in the world Fergal Farragher, Ofcom

The cloud loosely refers to a series of massive servers around the world which users can tap into to store photographs or emails, or run software from.

Ofcom said there was still competition in the sector, with innovative products and discounts offered to new customers.

However, it was concerned for customers trying to move from one cloud supplier to another.

The massive suppliers charge “significantly higher” fees than smaller providers to move data out of the cloud and to another company’s servers, Ofcom said.

Users might also struggle to use more than one company’s services at the same time because the leading firms prevent some of their services working effectively alongside those from other suppliers.

“There is a risk that the features we have identified could lead the market to concentrate further towards the market leaders,” Ofcom said.

It said the Competition and Markets Authority would be best-placed to investigate this further.

Fergal Farragher, the Ofcom director who led its study into the sector, said: “We’ve done a deep dive into the digital backbone of our economy and uncovered some concerning practices, including by some of the biggest tech firms in the world.

“High barriers to switching are already harming competition in what is a fast-growing market.

“We think more in-depth scrutiny is needed, to make sure it’s working well for people and businesses who rely on these services.”

Ofcom said it would take feedback on its findings until mid May and would make its final decision in October.