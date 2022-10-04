Jump to content

Ofcom investigating EE’s customer contract information practices

The regulator said it had reason to suspect the mobile operator had failed to comply with rules around providing clear contract information.

Martyn Landi
Tuesday 04 October 2022 10:36
Mobile operator EE is being investigated by Ofcom (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Mobile operator EE is being investigated by Ofcom over concerns the network failed to provide customers with clear and simple contract information before they signed up for a new deal.

Since June, telecoms providers have been required to give customers information and a short summary of the key terms before they sign up, including details around pricing, the length of the contract and terms and conditions if a customer chooses to end their contract early.

The regulator said it had opened an investigation because it had reason to suspect that EE had failed to comply with these rules.

Ofcom confirmed it will now gather additional information on the case and confirmed it would provide further updates as the investigation progresses.

The regulator said the new rules were important because they helped people shop around for a better deal with confidence and aided consumers in making an informed choice about the right deal for them.

EE has not yet commented on Ofcom’s decision to launch an investigation.

