Ofgem workers begin final day of strike action

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Workers at energy regulator Ofgem have started their final day of a five-day long strike as part of the long-running civil service dispute over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union based in London and Glasgow walked out last week.

The union said many of the workers are struggling to pay their electricity bills.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Ofgem staff are trusted to administer vital government programmes, so it’s both shocking and ironic that many of them are struggling to pay their electricity bills.

“They love their jobs because they want to help energy customers get a fair deal from energy companies, but falling pay has seen one in four workers leaving because they can no longer afford to work here.

“The Government says there is no money for civil servants at the same time as spending £32 million on consultants at Ofgem since the start of the energy crisis.

“It’s time for ministers to have meaningful talks with us – as they have with other unions – to put an end to this dispute.”

PCS members in the Passport Office as well as driving test examiners and test centre admin staff are also on strike on Monday.