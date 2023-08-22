Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Oil and gas engineer Wood Group lifts outlook after new contracts

It comes months after lengthy and unsuccessful takeover attempts by US private equity firm Apollo.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 22 August 2023 11:22
Oil and gas engineering firm John Wood Group has seen its shares jump higher after revealing it has decided to “engage” with its US private equity suitor to firm up an offer after a £1.7 billion takeover approach. (Alamy/PA)
Oil and gas engineering firm John Wood Group has seen its shares jump higher after revealing it has decided to “engage” with its US private equity suitor to firm up an offer after a £1.7 billion takeover approach. (Alamy/PA)

Wood Group has upgraded its revenue and profit guidance for the year after it was boosted by new contracts.

Shares in the London-listed oil and gas engineering business climbed higher on Tuesday morning as a result.

It comes months after lengthy and unsuccessful takeover attempts by US private equity firm Apollo.

In May, Apollo abandoned attempts to buy Wood after five takeover approaches were rejected. Its final offer had valued the business as £1.7 billion, or 240p a share.

On Tuesday, Wood provided a positive trading update for investors, reporting that its adjusted core earnings for the year are forecast to be “ahead of our previous expectations”.

Recommended

It came despite the firm revealing a drop in operating profits over the half-year to June 30 due to costs related to the failed takeover talks and a 20 million dollar (£15.6 million) write-down linked to its power and industrial, engineering, procurement and construction business which was closed last year.

Operating profits had fallen by 26% to 23 million dollars (£18 million) for the period.

Wood also hiked its revenue forecasts for the year, telling shareholders it expects annual revenues of around six billion dollars (£4.7 billion), after previously predicting it would hit 5.7 billion dollars (£4.5 billion).

It had reported a 16.2% increase in revenues to 2.98 billion dollars (£2.3 billion) for the latest six months.

Ken Gilmartin, chief executive officer, said: “When we announced our growth strategy in November last year, we set out a plan for Wood to deliver on its significant potential, and I am delighted that our results show the clear progress we are making.

“We have made a good start to the year, delivering growth in revenue, EBITDA, headcount and our pipeline, all while furthering our inspiring culture.”

Recommended

Wood Group also announced that chief financial officer David Kemp is to retire from the role, with a process now under way to appoint his successor.

The firm’s shares were up 3.8% in early trading.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in