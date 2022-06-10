One in eight private renters could miss out on Government’s energy bill support

Citizens Advice asked for clear guidelines on how landlords can pass on savings to their tenants

August Graham
Friday 10 June 2022 10:53
Gas prices have soared over the last year. (John Stillwell/PA)
Gas prices have soared over the last year. (John Stillwell/PA)
(PA Wire)

More than half a million people around the UK could miss out on the Government’s support for billpayers as their landlords might pocket the money, Citizens Advice has warned.

The body said that one in eight people who rent from a private landlord may not feel the benefit of the support that is meant to cut energy bills.

As a result 585,000 people could be left out of pocket. These are tenants whose landlords manage their bills.

With the price of energy at a record high, it’s vital that government support reaches the people it’s intended for

Dame Clare Moriarty

They are locked out of the £150 warm home discount and may not see the £400 energy grant that the Government has promised from October.

Recommended

Only people who pay their energy suppliers directly will receive the £400 help. The landlords will get the money, but there is no legal requirement for them to pass it on to their tenants.

There is also no guidance on how landlords should manage this fairly.

“With the price of energy at a record high, it’s vital that government support reaches the people it’s intended for,” said Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty.

“We’re worried that many tenants are falling through the cracks, putting them at risk of missing out on money to help them with soaring bills.

“Renters must be able to take control of their energy payments if they want to, so they can get all the support they need.

“The government should also bring forward clear guidance for landlords to make sure tenants don’t miss out on the upcoming £400 energy grant.”

Citizens Advice said its advisers had spoken to one man who had less than £10 left on his electricity sub-meter and could not access the Warm Home Discount because he was not named as a billpayer.

Another tenant was meant to have bills included in their rent, but their energy supplier installed a prepayment meter because the landlord had failed to pay up.

Those on low incomes, young people and people of colour are more likely to be impacted by these issues, Citizens Advice said.

Recommended

Energy bills shot up from the beginning of April when the price cap on bills was increased by 54% for the average household.

It came after global gas prices rose over several months to record highs.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in