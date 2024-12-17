OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT search engine tool to all users

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

ChatGPT’s AI-powered search engine is being rolled out to free users of the chatbot for the first time, maker OpenAI has confirmed.

In the latest round of announcements as part of a Christmas countdown, the AI giant said it was making its search tool available to all free users of the app, on every platform where ChatGPT is available, as long as a user has an account and is logged in.

OpenAI first launched the ability to search the web inside ChatGPT in October, to paying subscribers, saying it would offer a more natural, conversational way to get answers than using a search engine, as users will be able to quickly ask follow-up questions to get more information.

The feature has been seen as a direct challenge to Google, in the year that Google has started added generative AI-powered results to the top of search pages.

Elsewhere in its announcement, OpenAI said its search tool was getting better and faster on mobile devices, with the feature looking and acting much more like a traditional search engine.

OpenAI also confirmed it is adding its search tool to its Advanced Voice feature, meaning users will be able to use search with their voice.

The AI firm has spent recent weeks and months expanding its range of features and subscription options for users, as it looks to build out ChatGPT and other products’ capabilities as part of efforts to boost user numbers and ultimately revenue.

The company is facing steep costs that are common for AI companies – in particular when it comes to paying for the computing power needed to run improving AI models.

Earlier this month, OpenAI announced a new high-end subscription tier called ChatGPT Pro, which it is rolling out priced at 200 dollars a month for those wanting access to the firm’s very best models and AI tools.