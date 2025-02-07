OpenAI taking claims of data breach ‘seriously’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

OpenAI said it is taking reports of a data breach “seriously” but said it has not yet seen any evidence of its systems being compromised.

Reports on Friday said a hacker claimed to have obtained the log-in information for 20 million OpenAI accounts, including passwords and email addresses.

The claims were made on a hacking forum, where the threat actor provided what they alleged was a sample of the data obtained and offered to sell the full batch.

We have not seen any evidence that this is connected to a compromise of OpenAI systems to date OpenAI spokesperson

The credibility of the claims has not been verified, but in a statement OpenAI said it was looking into the reports.

“We take these claims seriously,” an OpenAI spokesperson said.

“We have not seen any evidence that this is connected to a compromise of OpenAI systems to date.”

The AI firm is the maker of ChatGPT, the AI chatbot which has exploded in popularity since its original launch in late 2022.

Cybersecurity expert Jamie Akhtar, chief executive and co-founder of CyberSmart, said consumers should exercise additional caution by updating passwords and log-in credentials, and warned that cybercriminals could look to exploit the incident.

“If verified, this breach could have huge ramifications, both for OpenAI and its customers,” he said.

“Millions of people and businesses have embraced the company’s technology into their daily lives, so the potential damage to OpenAI’s reputation for data security could be huge.

Although this breach is yet to be verified by OpenAI, anyone using the tool should update their passwords and credentials, as a precaution Jamie Akhtar, CyberSmart

“Worse still, compromised accounts could be used to access and abuse sensitive customer data or to exploit OpenAI’s APIs and distribute malware and other cyber nasties.

“There’s also the possibility of cybercriminals using stolen user credentials to produce targeted phishing campaigns, steal identities, or commit financial fraud.

“Although this breach is yet to be verified by OpenAI, anyone using the tool should update their passwords and credentials, as a precaution.

“And, if you haven’t already, switch on multi-factor authentication within OpenAI’s settings, as this should give you another layer of protection even if your password has been compromised.”