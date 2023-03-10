Jump to content

Parts of railway network to close during next week’s strikes

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out at 14 train companies on March 16 and 18.

Neil Lancefield
Friday 10 March 2023 10:58
Parts of Britain’s rail network will be closed during next week’s strikes, passengers have been warned.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out at 14 train companies on March 16 and 18.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators, said it expects 40-50% of services to run on those days but there will be “wide variations”, with some areas having no trains.

Affected operators will only run services from around 7.30am until 6.30pm.

There will also be disruption to services during the nights before and mornings after each strike.

The RDG is frustrated that the RMT has refused to put its latest offer, aimed at resolving the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, to a vote of its members.

