Passengers warned of disruption as Avanti West Coast train managers strike

Passengers on busy rail routes are being warned of disruption to services because of strikes by train managers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Avanti West Coast will walk out on New Year’s Eve and January 2 in a dispute over rest day working.

Avanti strongly advised its customers to travel either side of the strikes, saying that a “significantly reduced“ timetable will be in place on the two strike days.

Fewer services will run during limited operating hours. and trains which will run are expected to be busy.

On Tuesday, Avanti said it will run one train an hour between London Euston and each of Birmingham, Manchester, and Preston, with a limited service to Glasgow. One train every other hour between Liverpool and Crewe will also run.

On Thursday, January 2, the intercity operator will run one train an hour between Euston and each of Wolverhampton (via Birmingham), Crewe and Manchester. There will also be a limited service between Glasgow and Preston.

We’re disappointed by the RMT calling strike action on December 31 and January 2. Our customers will face significantly disrupted journeys as a result Kathryn O’Brien, Avanti West Coast

These trains will operate during limited hours on both dates – with the first train of the day leaving Euston around 8am and the last train of the day from Euston departing before 5pm.

The greatly reduced timetables will mean North Wales, Blackpool and Edinburgh have no Avanti West Coast services on strike days.

On December 31, there will be no Avanti West Coast trains to or from Macclesfield. On January 2, there will be no Avanti West Coast service to or from Warrington Bank Quay or Wigan North Western.

On the two strike days we’ll have a significantly reduced service, so customers with tickets for December 31 or January 2 are strongly advised to travel on alternative dates or claim a full fee-free refund Kathryn O'Brien, Avanti West Coast

Avanti said passengers who do travel should plan ahead, expect disruption, and check the details of their last train home.

Kathryn O’Brien, executive director of customer experience at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re disappointed by the RMT calling strike action on December 31 and January 2. Our customers will face significantly disrupted journeys as a result, and I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

“On the two strike days we’ll have a significantly reduced service, so customers with tickets for December 31 or January 2 are strongly advised to travel on alternative dates or claim a full fee-free refund. We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”

RMT members who work as train managers at Avanti West Coast will also be striking every Sunday from January 12 until May 25 2025.

Avanti West Coast created this dispute by ignoring train managers’ concerns and presenting offers those members deemed unacceptable. The company must come forward with a revised proposal so we can avoid more strike action further into 2025 RMT general secretary Mick Lynch

An RMT spokesman said: “Our members have resoundingly rejected Avanti’s latest offers in two referendums and sustained strike action is now the only way to focus management’s minds on reaching a negotiated settlement with the union.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Avanti West Coast created this dispute by ignoring train managers’ concerns and presenting offers those members deemed unacceptable.

“The company must come forward with a revised proposal so we can avoid more strike action further into 2025.”