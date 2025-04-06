Patients not receiving ‘timely care’ in hospital, ambulance workers say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paramedics are watching patients die because they cannot hand them over to hospital A&E departments quickly enough, according to new research.

Unison said a survey of almost 600 ambulance staff across the UK painted a “grim picture” of patients waiting hours in the back of ambulances which the union warned was affecting their conditions.

In a report published ahead of Unison’s annual health conference, which opens in Liverpool on Monday, the union said two thirds of respondents believed patients’ health deteriorated during long waits and one in 20 revealed that people have died in their care because of long delays in being admitted to hospital wards.

Around one in seven respondents said they have waited outside emergency departments for 12 hours or more, while more than half have experienced delays of six hours plus.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Ambulance workers want the best for their patients.

“That means reaching them quickly, delivering immediate care and taking them to A&E for further treatment where necessary.

“But this is no longer the reality.

“Ambulances and hospital corridors have become makeshift treatment rooms, forcing staff to care for patients for hours on end.

“The pressure on the NHS is unsustainable.

“Immediate action is crucial to address growing demand and ensure patients receive the timely care they need and deserve.”

Unison called for measures including an increase in staffing across ambulance, hospital and community services, making GP appointments more readily available and improving social care capacity in communities.