Pay deals to match inflation are unaffordable, minister warns as strikes loom

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said there ‘simply isn’t the money’.

Sam Blewett
Sunday 27 November 2022 09:30
Rail workers are planning more strikes over the next few weeks (PA)
Public sector pay rises in line with soaring inflation are “unaffordable”, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said, raising the chances of a winter of strikes going ahead.

The Cabinet minister said on Sunday there “simply isn’t the money” to meet the demands of workers preparing to take industrial action.

Nurses are set to stage their first-ever UK-wide strike action next month, as they join transport and postal workers on the picket lines in disputes over pay and conditions.

Mr Harper told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: “Inflation matching or inflation busting pay rises are unaffordable.

“I think we want to try and give all the workers in the public sector who work very hard decent pay rises, but they can’t be inflation-busting pay rises.

“There simply isn’t the money to pay for those given the context, we haven’t seen those in the private sector either, the private sector pay rises have generally been settled below the level of inflation, which I accept is difficult for people.”

