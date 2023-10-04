Pendragon shares slip after Hedin puts the brakes on takeover offer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shares in car dealership group Pendragon have slipped after a potential takeover offer was taken off the table.

Hedin Mobility Group and PAG International confirmed that they do not intend to make an offer for the business.

Pendragon said last month that it had agreed a deal worth about £280 million, or 27.4p per share, to sell the UK dealership operation to US firm Lithia Motors.

But following the announcement, Pendragon said it had received unsolicited takeover proposals from US car retail giant AutoNation, and Sweden’s Hedin in partnership with PAG.

The three-way bidding battle prompted Lithia to increase its offer to 35.4p per share, worth about £397 million, in an attempt to sweeten the deal.

AutoNation’s possible offer is worth about £447 million to buy the whole company.

Shares in Pendragon were down by more than 6% on Wednesday afternoon.