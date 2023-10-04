Jump to content

Pendragon shares slip after Hedin puts the brakes on takeover offer

Hedin Mobility Group and PAG International confirmed that they do not intend to make an offer for the business.

Anna Wise
Wednesday 04 October 2023 15:44
Shares in car dealership group Pendragon have slipped after a potential takeover was ditched (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shares in car dealership group Pendragon have slipped after a potential takeover was ditched (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Archive)

Shares in car dealership group Pendragon have slipped after a potential takeover offer was taken off the table.

Hedin Mobility Group and PAG International confirmed that they do not intend to make an offer for the business.

Pendragon said last month that it had agreed a deal worth about £280 million, or 27.4p per share, to sell the UK dealership operation to US firm Lithia Motors.

But following the announcement, Pendragon said it had received unsolicited takeover proposals from US car retail giant AutoNation, and Sweden’s Hedin in partnership with PAG.

The three-way bidding battle prompted Lithia to increase its offer to 35.4p per share, worth about £397 million, in an attempt to sweeten the deal.

AutoNation’s possible offer is worth about £447 million to buy the whole company.

Shares in Pendragon were down by more than 6% on Wednesday afternoon.

