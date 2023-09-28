Jump to content

Pensions regulator staff announce further strike action over pay

More than 280 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) will take action in October and November.

Alan Jones
Thursday 28 September 2023 10:26
Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) workers at The Pensions Regulator are to strike over pay (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) workers at The Pensions Regulator are to strike over pay (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Staff working for The Pensions Regulator (TPR) have announced a further 14 days of strike action in a dispute over pay.

More than 280 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) will take action on October 11, 12, 17, 18, 23-27, 30 and 31 plus November 1-3.

The workers went on strike earlier this month after the union accused the organisation of being the only government department to refuse to implement the government’s recommended pay offer of 4.5-5%.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “TPR management’s disgraceful decision to give their staff less than anyone else has served only to backfire on them by making our members more determined than ever to secure a fair pay rise.

“Following their strike action earlier this month, they are returning to the picket line in the expectation their managers will listen to them or face the possibility of even more strikes in the future.”

