Plus500 revenues rise after jump in number of new customers
It came as the London-listed group also disclosed plans to hand money back to investors through a share buyback.
Trading platform business Plus500 posted stronger revenues as it was boosted by rising customer numbers over the past year.
On Tuesday, bosses at Plus500 hailed a “strong” performance in recent months, as it benefited from new customers trading on the financial markets.
The firm reported a 30% increase in new customers, to 118,010, in 2024, with particularly strong growth in the final quarter of the year.
It helped to contribute to a 6% increase in revenues to 768.3 million dollars (£609 million) for the year.
It said customer growth was supported by investment into its technology over the past year, as well as international growth.
David Zruia, chief executive of Plus500, said: “We are delighted to announce a strong set of results for full-year 2024.
“Our strong performance was driven by our market-leading proprietary technology, our international brand recognition, and our robust operating fundamentals.
“With our proprietary technology, financial strength, extensive global portfolio of regulatory licences and customer base of over 30 million registered customers worldwide, Plus500 is extremely well-positioned for 2025 and beyond.”
The company said on Tuesday that it plans to distribute about 200 million dollars (£158.5 million) to shareholders.
It said this will comprise 110 million dollars (£87.2 million) worth of share buybacks and 90 million dollars (£71.3 million) of dividends.
Shares in the company were 5% lower in early trading.